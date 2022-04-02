As of 6:30PM Saturday- This morning started out cold and sunny. The clouds built up in the afternoon and temperatures were in the low 70s. A sunny day for tomorrow tomorrow with a slightly warmer start- in the mid 40s, and making it into the mid to upper 70s later on.

Monday will be nice and warm as well, but the forecast changes Tuesday…Widespread rain showers are expected throughout the day with heavy downpours and strong thunderstorms. At this time, there is a possibility of severe weather, and we will have the risk fine tuned as we get closer to the date. Scattered showers will likely continue into Wednesday and Thursday as well.

The sun will return by the end of the week with temperatures a bit cooler in the upper 60s for Saturday.