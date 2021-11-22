Alert Days Tuesday & Wednesday- Below Freezing Temps.

As of 5PM Monday- A cold front brought us some light showers this morning and cloudy skies. Now that the front has passed, we have mostly sunny skies and much drier air moving in. We have breezy conditions as well with a northeasterly wind. This wind will bring in cold air from Canada. Tonight, we will drop below freezing in our northern counties and into the mid 30s for the rest of the area. A Freeze Warning is not issued due to the northern counties’ growing season ending.

Tomorrow, high pressure moves in and we will have a lot of sunshine. For the overnight hours, it will be even colder than tonight. Lows will mostly be in the mid to upper 20s. This will be our first widespread, hard freeze of the season. A Freeze Watch is in effect Wednesday from 12AM to 9AM for all the counties that are still in their growing season. This watch will be changed to a warning when we get closer to the date. The growing season will end for the entire CSRA on Wednesday, and there will no longer be any freeze alerts issued.

Warmer temperatures come back just in time for Thanksgiving. Highs will be in the mid 60s and lows will be in the low 40s. There will be partly cloudy skies. On Black Friday, another front will move through, bringing a few showers and cooler air for the weekend.