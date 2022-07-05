As of 4PM Tuesday- Scattered storms will stick around until the sun goes down. These storms are not bringing much heat relief, as temperatures are in the low to mid 90s but feeling like 100-108 degrees. Tonight will be warmer than usual, with lows in the mid 70s.

The heat and storms will continue the rest of this week. We have issued a Vipir 6 Alert Day for Wednesday since the heat index could reach 110, and there is a marginal risk of severe weather. Thursday, we have a slight risk for part of the area, so the Alert Day may be extended. The biggest concerns are heavy rain and lightning, but gusty winds and hail are possible.

Temperatures will briefly drop into the upper 80s by the end of the weekend, but the late day summertime storm pattern continues next week as well.