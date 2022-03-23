As of 4:30PM Wednesday: A Vipir 6 Alert is still in effect for today, but the risk for severe weather is much lower. Showers and storms have broken apart as they get closer to the CSRA, but we did have some heavier rain earlier today. We have the potential for more storms to pop up, but our main threat is going to be strong winds. We are in a Lake Wind Advisory until 9pm for: Richmond, Aiken, Burke, Columbia, McDuffie, Barnwell, Bamberg, Lincoln, McCormick, Edgefield, and Saluda counties.

This week looks much better than most with the rest of the week seeing plenty of sunshine, and closer to average temperatures. We do have the potential for more storms late next week.