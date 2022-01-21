Alert Day today and Saturday morning. Potential for Sleet, Snow, Freezing Rain, and Ice

As of 7am Friday: Sky is cloudy with areas of drizzle. Road surface temps and air temps remain above freezing so no ice on the roadways early this morning. Winter weather Advisory remains in effect for most of our South Carolina counties now until 7am Saturday morning. Temps will begin dropping during the day as as those temps drop into the mid 30s later today, we’ll see a greater chance for sleet, snow, and freezing rain. The main concern early Saturday morning will be icy road conditions. Conditions improve during the day Saturday as the sky clears becoming mostly sunny during the afternoon.