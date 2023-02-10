AS OF 2 PM: An Alert Day has been issued for today and tomorrow. Showers will move in this afternoon, with temperatures in the 60s and 70s. The rain will become heavier as we progress through the evening and into the overnight hours. Temperatures will be chilly in the 40s. Waves of heavy rain are likely on Saturday with cooler temperatures in the 50s and northeasterly winds. Heavy rain continues into the overnight hours, with temperatures cooling down into the 30s. Heavy rain lingers early Sunday morning, with a few lingering showers during the afternoon. Sunday will be chilly, with highs only topping out in the 40s. Total rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are possible. The heaviest amounts will be southeast of I-20. This could result in flash flooding and river flooding.