ALERT DAY FRIDAY- Warm & Cloudy Thursday.

As of 5PM Wednesday- It’s been a warm Wednesday! We reached the 70s across several towns in the CSRA, and we had a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow, we will warm up even more, nearing 80 degrees. A few light showers are possible, but the main event comes early Friday morning…

A cold front will bring a line of strong storms from around 12AM-9AM Friday. We have a Vipir 6 Alert Day posted for these hours, due to the fact that this is an overnight event. Be prepared to be woken up to the sound of thunder, heavy rain, and gusty winds. We also have a chance of hail and an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out. Overall, the entire CSRA is under a marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) on the scale for severe weather. Heavy rain will be brief, so rainfall amounts should only reach around half an inch.

By the weekend, conditions will improve and temperatures will be back into the 60s. A huge warm up is in store next week, going back into the 80s. Just like this week though, the warmer temperatures come with chances of rain.