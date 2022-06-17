As of 4:30PM Friday- A Vipir 6 Alert Day is still in effect today for heat and storms. A Heat Advisory is in effect until 8pm for the western and southern portions of the CSRA. Heat indices will be close to 110 degrees in these locations. 100+ degree heat indices are expected for much of the CSRA outside that heat advisory, for the rest of the evening. Highs were in the upper 90s.

There is a slight risk of severe weather for the entire CSRA. A cold front will bring storms starting around 5PM. Heavy rain and gusty winds are the biggest concerns. Storms will clear by midnight, leaving us with a cooler and sunny weekend. Humidity will be much lower for Father’s Day, so outdoor plans are encouraged!

The heat will be back just in time for the first day of Summer on Tuesday. Highs will be back into the 100’s with humidity on the rise.