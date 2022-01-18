ALERT DAY FRIDAY- Tracking Rain & Winter Mix

As of 6PM Tuesday- Today was a sunny day with temperatures in the 50s. Tonight, expect an increase in clouds along with below freezing temperatures. We will wake up to the upper 20s, but temperatures will finally make it above average into the low 60s by the afternoon.

A cold front will approach the CSRA Thursday morning. This will just be a rainy day. Light showers are expected from 8AM-6PM. There is not a severe weather or flooding threat with this front.

All the focus is on Friday and the weekend as low pressure develops in the Gulf which will bring the possibility of winter weather. The timeline and intensity is still very uncertain, but as of now this appears to be an all day Friday event and Saturday morning. A Vipir 6 Alert Day is in effect for Friday and could possibly be extended into Saturday. All types of winter weather are possible, including sleet, freezing rain, and even snow. It’s more likely that we’d see freezing rain and sleet rather than snow, however it all comes down to temperature and the position of the low pressure. Stay with us on air and online the rest of this week for updates.