As of 4PM Wednesday- Tonight we continue our Vipir 6 Alert Day for strong storm potential. Earlier today we had three severe thunderstorm warnings, and some spots are up to an inch of rain. We still have the Slight Risk of severe weather for a portion of the area. There will be isolated areas of heavy rain and our main severe threat is hail. Severe level gusty winds are not likely, and there is a low risk of a tornado. Flooding is also not a huge concern. The rain will continue until around midnight with clouds overnight and tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow afternoon, the sun will return for St. Patrick’s Day! Temperatures will be nice in the 70s. For Friday though, the rain returns… We are all under a Marginal Risk of severe weather as a cold front makes its way into town. As of now, severe weather does not look likely but stay with us for updates.

The weekend and beginning of next week will be nice and warm. By the middle of the week, we will have our next round of storms.