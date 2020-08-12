Afternoons continue wet! Check out what to expect!

Good chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms over the next few days. We’ll see hot and humid conditions before the storms form. Some storms will have heavy rain and gusty winds.

Here’s your forecast:

Tonight: Clear, some patchy fog possible in some areas. Low 73

Wednesday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms by afternoon through evening. Some rain will be heavy. High 94 Rain chance 40%

Wednesday night: Showers and thunderstorms early, otherwise partly cloudy. Low 73 Rain chance 40%

Thursday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 92 Rain chance 60%