Afternoon storm dodge game continues! Check out your forecast

Weather

by: Chief Meteorologist Tim Miller

Posted: / Updated:

Another July afternoon…means time to dodge those afternoon storms. Our usual summer pattern continues with sunny mornings…increasing clouds by afternoon with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some storms can produce heavy rain and possible local flooding. Be sure to download the Vipir 6 Weather App to stay ahead of the storms.

Here’s your forecast:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low: 70

Wednesday: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms. High: 93 Rain chance: 40%

Wednesday night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms ending by 10P, otherwise partly cloudy. Low: 72 Rain chance: 405

Thursday: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms. High: 93 Rain chance: 40%

