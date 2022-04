As of 7am Tuesday: Sky is mostly sunny with temps in the low 60s. We’ll see increasing clouds with scattered showers and storms for the afternoon. The CSRA is under a marginal risk for severe storms, 1 out of 5 on the scale for severe weather. Tonight we’ll clear the sky and morning lows will be in the mid 50s.

Back to sunshine for Wednesday with highs below average in the upper 70s.