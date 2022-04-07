As of 4:30PM Thursday: The sun finally returned to us around 12:30PM today, and the sunny and clear conditions will last for much of the weekend. After the front that brought us all that severe weather fully enters the Atlantic, cooler and drier air will come through. That being said we had so much rain over the last few days, that there is still flooding in many counties across the CSRA.

The sun is going to shine for the rest of the Masters. Temperatures will be cooler with many chilly mornings, and cooler afternoons. Once we get back into next work week however, temperatures will actually go back above average, as the flow changes from northerly, to southwesterly.