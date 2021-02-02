After a cold start, it’s Abundant Sunshine for your Wednesday! – What to expect.

by: Chief Meteorologist Tim Miller

High pressure will start to move in tonight, the wind will ease and temperatures will drop to the middle to upper 20s by the morning. Sunshine will be here for Wednesday and Thursday with a little warmer temps each day. A cold front will move closer to us by Friday, this will give us a chance a showers through afternoon. Then perhaps more rain by the weekend.

Here’s your forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear with breezy conditions early. Cold. Low 27

Wednesday: Sunny and cool. High: 56

Wednesday night: Clear, continued cold. Low 27

Thursday: Mostly sunny, warmer. High: 60

