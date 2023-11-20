Monday Evening Update:

Tonight is cloudy and warmer than normal with temperatures still in the upper 50s to low 60s. There is some drizzle around but nothing significant yet. There will only be scattered light showers Tuesday morning. By the afternoon, heavier rain will be here. Strong storms are possible from around 4-11pm. The chance of severe weather is low, but an isolated damaging wind gust can’t be ruled out. The tornado threat is very low but still something we will be monitoring.

Rain and weak storms will linger overnight and continue through Wednesday morning. By the time this is said and done, 0.5-2.5″ of rain is possible. The highest rainfall amounts looks to be along the I-20 corridor. We’ll dry out Wednesday night with cooler air moving in for the holiday. There won’t be any rain on Thanksgiving, but it will return on Black Friday!

This weekend will be dry, partly cloudy and cool. Highs will be in the low 60s the majority of this week and lows will be in the low 40s.