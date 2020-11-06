Above normal temperatures roll into the weekend. – Check out your forecast

High pressure will continue to be over the CSRA into the weekend. Southeast winds are bringing in Atlantic moisture so look for more clouds to form Friday through Sunday. We should have enough moisture around by Sunday for a few showers. By the start of next week we’ll really open the Gulf of Mexico and our rain chances will increase through the week. Temperatures will continue to by way above normal for both daytime Highs and night time Lows.

Here is your forecast:

Tonight: Partly cloudy, not as cool. Low 52

Friday: Partly sunny and warm. High 79

Friday night: Partly cloudy. Low 60

Saturday: Partly sunny, warm and a bit more humid. High 80

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. High 80 Rain chance 20%