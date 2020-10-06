Above normal temperatures as the middle 80s are here!-Check out the forecast

Today: A slight chance of showers during the afternoon. Partly sunny with a high near 78. Northeast wind 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Patchy fog after 2am. Partly cloudy with a low around 61. Calm wind.

Wednesday: Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.