Above normal temperatures as the middle 80s are here!-Check out the forecast

by: Chief Meteorologist Tim Miller

High pressure will keep us warm and dry through Thursday. Moisture streams in by Friday from Hurricane Delta and a cold front moves in closer to us from the North, so we’ll see a touch cooler conditions. Hurricane Delta is a powerful storm and will have impacts on us by the weekend. We’ll have much more on those impacts during the next few days.

Here’s your forecast:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 60

Wednesday: Partly sunny, warm. High 85

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy. Low 60

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds. High 86

