Above Average Tomorrow, And It Keeps Warming

As of 6:30PM Sunday- It was the coldest morning all season with temperatures in the upper teens and 20s with wind chill values as low as 13 degrees! Luckily the sun continued to shine, and the temperatures for the afternoon, got toastier than we have seen for a few days. We were in the upper 50s to lower 60s across the CSRA today, and that’s not even the start of the warm up, which will be tomorrow!

Next week, much warmer temperatures are on the way. We will start out the week in the low to mid 60s but by Thursday, some spots will see mid 70s! On Friday morning, a cold front will bring showers and storms. With the warm temperatures in place, it’s possible some of these storms could get strong. Behind the front comes cooler air that we will see over the weekend. While Saturday seems quiet for now, there is another chance of showers for Sunday.