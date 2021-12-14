Above Average Temperatures This Week

As of 5PM Tuesday- Another gorgeous day its been! Temperatures were pretty consistent across the CSRA in the 60s, with a lot of sunshine. Some stratus clouds will move into the area overnight, so tomorrow there will be partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be chilly in the morning, but above freezing, and then we will warm back up into the 60s.

Temperatures will rise this week all the way into the mid 70s- certainly not feeling like Christmas! Lows will also be warmer, in the 40s and 50s. By this weekend, another system will bring us some showers. Next Monday looks to be a pretty rainy day, and by then temperatures will be cooler.