As of 4:30PM Friday: Another cooler day today with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s thanks to those clouds. It was a sticky day still, but today is the last day for it until next week. The cold front is currently pushing through the CSRA, so we expect a few pop up storms and showers throughout the rest of the evening. After that, the skies will clear up and things will get so much better.

This weekend will be sunnier, drier, and cooler. Perfect for any activities you may want to do outside. Humidity will be down too, and while it may still feel a little gross outside, it’ll be much better than it has been for much of the summer. Sadly we get right back into business as usual with those stickier conditions returning next week.