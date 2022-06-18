As of 6:30PM Saturday- A 3.9 magnitude earthquake happened in Stillmore, GA at 4:05AM this morning. This was in Emanuel County, but was felt by several people all the way in Augusta. Other than that we had a great day today. Temperatures were in the low to mid 90s across the CSRA, and it’ll get even cooler tomorrow. The dewpoint tomorrow will only be 45 degrees. Definitely plan some outdoor activities to do with Dad!

The heat and humidity will return just in time for the first day of Summer on Tuesday. Highs will be back in the upper 90s and possibly low 100s. High heat indices will be an issue once again next week. It will also be very dry, with minimal rain chances not until Friday and the weekend.