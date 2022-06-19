As of 6:30PM Sunday- The weather will be perfect today for the rest of your Father’s Day and Juneteenth activities! Temperatures were in the upper 80s lower 90s this afternoon, and we will still be in the 80s until around 9PM. Dewpoints are in the upper 40s and low 50s. This means there wont be any gross humidity to make your evening outdoor plans troublesome. Be careful with outdoor burning since fires can spread rapidly under breezy conditions, luckily as we continue through the night the winds will get calmer.

Temperatures will heat up just in time for the first day of Summer on Tuesday. We will back into the upper 90s with humidity climbing as well. The heat index will likely be in the lower 100s, but there will be fewer closer to 110 like last week. It will be a dry week, with just low rain chances through the weekend.