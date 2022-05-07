As of 6:30PM Saturday- After an intense round of storms yesterday, we had sunshine to kick off this Saturday morning! We had several hail and wind damage reports across the CSRA. Today, winds will stayed gusty up to 25 mph, but we will see them slowly calm down into the night. Temperatures were significantly cooler today, only making it into the low to mid 70s for today. Lows will be in the 50s tonight.

Mother’s Day will be another below average day with a mix of sun and clouds. Winds will settle down by then. It will be a great day to be spent outside! By Monday, we will see more sunshine. It will stay sunny and dry through the majority of the week. Temperatures will rise back to around average in the low to mid 80s. Humidity will stay low with dewpoints in the 40s and 50s. Starting Friday, we will begin to see more rain and storms.