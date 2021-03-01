A wet few days ahead with cool temperatures. – What to expect, check here

Periods of showers and rain will be with us Tuesday and Wednesday. Some rain may be heavy at times. It will continue to be a bit breezy with temperatures below normal, as we’ll see upper 50s to lower 60s for Highs. Lows in the 40s.
The rain moves out by Wednesday with sunshine returning Thursday!
Here’s your forecast:
Tonight: Cloudy, breezy with a few scattered showers. Low: 46 Rain chance: 40%
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with periods of showers and rain. Breezy and cool. High: 57 Rain chance: 70%
Tuesday night: Showers and rain likely. Low: 45 Rain chance: 80%
Wednesday: Cloudy with showers and rain through midday, clearing late. High: 59 Rain chance: 90%
Thursday: Mostly sunny, warmer. High: 65