A wet end to the work week as more storms on the way. – Click here for what to expect

The heat and humidity will help aid a trough and area of Low pressure over the CSRA the next few days for above chances of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Anytime after 2PM we’ll see widespread showers and storms, some with very heavy rain through Saturday. We’ll have to keep a close eye on flooding concerns later this week.

Daily High temperatures will be in the lower to middle 90s with a Heat Index of 100-102.

Here’s your forecast:

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms ending by 10P. Low 73. Rain chance 50%

Thursday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, some with heavy rain. High 93. Rain chance 60%

Thursday night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms ending by 10P. Low 72. Rain chance 60%.

Friday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, some with heavy rain. High 93. Rain chance 60%