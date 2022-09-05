As of 7am Monday: A very cloudy start to the day, and we don’t expect the skies to open that much for today. A few isolated showers and some drizzle is possible all day today, but storms will pop up around noon. Luckily with these clouds temperatures will be in the upper to mid 80s and below average. It will be fairly muggy and humid today, with moisture trapped thanks to low pressure and a stationary front.

This week wont be all bad, things should get a little better tomorrow and Wednesday, with a lower chance of showers and storms. It’s next weekend, we have to look out for, with clouds dominating, and more frequent showers and storms.