A wet and windy Saturday thanks to Tropical Storm Nestor

The latest from the National Hurricane Center…the center of Tropical Storm Nestor was located near latitude 27.0 North, longitude 88.5 West. About 280 miles southwest of Panama City, Florida. Nestor is moving toward the northeast near 22 mph, and this general motion is expected to continue through Sunday, followed by a turn toward the east-northeast on Sunday. On the forecast track, the center of Nestor will approach the northern Gulf Coast tonight and move inland across portions of the southeastern United States Saturday and Sunday as it becomes a post-tropical cyclone. Nestor is expected to move offshore of the coast of North Carolina into the western Atlantic by late Sunday. Maximum sustained winds are near 60 mph with higher gusts. Some strengthening is possible tonight. Nestor is forecast to weaken after it moves inland, and it is expected to lose tropical characteristics and become post-tropical on Saturday. On Saturday in the Augusta area we can expect rainy and windy conditions. One to three inches of rain will be possible with winds 15 to 20 mph and gusts to 30 mph.