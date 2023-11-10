Friday evening update: Spotty showers continue tonight as a cold front sweeps through. The dreary conditions continue into this weekend as the front becomes stationary. At the same time, a wedge of cold air will be making itself right at home, bringing well-below-average temperatures in the low to mid-50s. Showers move out, and skies begin to clear Sunday afternoon. We get a brief break from the rain on Monday and Tuesday, with plenty of clouds and lows in the 60s. Rain moves back on Wednesday and Thursday, with cool temperatures in the upper 50s to mid-60s. We dry out again next weekend with seasonable temperatures.