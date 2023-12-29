Hey, are you ready to say goodbye to 2023 and hello to 2024? I know I am! But before we pop the champagne and watch the fireworks, let’s talk about the weather. How will it affect our New Year’s Eve plans in Augusta? Well, I did some digging and found out some interesting facts about the climate history and the forecast for this year.

Average Highs and Overall Trends

You might think that New Year’s Eve is always chilly in Augusta, but that’s not true. The average high temperature for the day is 58 degrees, which is not too bad. In fact, most of the time (79% to be exact), the temperature reaches at least 50 degrees. That means you can enjoy some outdoor activities without freezing.

Temperature Extremes

Now, here’s where things get interesting. Augusta has seen some extreme temperatures on New Year’s Eve, both high and low. The warmest one was in 1984, when the mercury soared to 80 degrees. Can you imagine wearing shorts and sandals on the last day of the year? On the other hand, the coldest one was in 1917, when the temperature only reached 24 degrees. Brrr! That’s when you need a thick coat and a warm hat. You never know what kind of weather you’ll get on New Year’s Eve!

Precipitation Patterns

Another thing to consider is the precipitation. Will we see any rain or snow on New Year’s Eve? Well, the average amount of rain for the day is 0.14 inches, which is not too much. But some years have been much wetter than others. The wettest one was in 1981, when we got a whopping 2.36 inches of rain. Talk about a washout! Measurable precipitation has happened in 37% of the years, so it’s not very common, but it’s possible.

Speaking of snow, did you know that Augusta has seen snow on New Year’s Eve four times? That’s right, it’s a rare but real phenomenon. The years were 1894, 1899, 1917, and 1963. How cool would it be to see some snowflakes on New Year’s Eve?

What to expect this year

Okay, enough with the history. Let’s talk about the present. What’s the weather going to be like this year? Well, according to the latest forecast, it’s going to be cool and sunny. The highs are expected to be in the mid to upper 50s, which is close to the average. That means you can enjoy the festivities without worrying too much about the weather. Whether you’re going to watch the fireworks or have a cozy gathering with your friends and family, you’ll have a great time.

