A Warming Start to the Work Week, but Moisture is Returning

As of 6:30PM Sunday- Today will be sunny, dry, and warm! We are starting off a little chilly but will be warming up to the low to mid 80s later today. Humidity remains low, and today we will see just a few clouds in the sky.

For all of next week, we will stay dry! Rain chances are at 0% until next weekend. The temperatures will increase though, with the highs reaching the upper 80s, and possibly low 90s. Overnight lows will be more around average in the low 60s. Sunshine will continue, with increasing cloud cover by the end of the week. Next weekend, we may see a few showers.