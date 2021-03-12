A warm weekend coming our way, changes next week. – What to expect, check here

A weak cold front will move through on Saturday, with more clouds around we’ll see Highs around 80. That front will hang over us through Sunday morning, it will move back to the North during the day Sunday, this will allow us to get back into the lower 80s. Northeast winds develop Monday, this will bring in cooler temperatures as Highs drop back to 70 degrees. More moisture will move in by Monday night into Tuesday, we’ll see a better chance of showers by Tuesday.

Here’s your forecast:

Tonight: Fair. Low 54

Saturday: Partly sunny. High: 80

Saturday night: Partly cloudy. Low: 53

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. High: 82