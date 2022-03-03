As of 4:30PM: Another toasty day in the CSRA with the highs in the mid 80s. A weak front is going to pass by for tomorrow, which will cool us off touch a bit, but we will still be above average. That cool down wont last for very long as more heat from the southwest will push the cool air out. This weekend is expected to be dry, sunny, and very very warm.

Next week will have some changes starting Tuesday, with a few scattered showers possible. As we get into Thursday we start to see the risk of some storms! We desperately need that rain because we are back in abnormally dry conditions, which is the first stage of a growing drought.