A Warm Christmas Gift

As of 7AM Friday: Merry Christmas eve! Temperatures today started off very cold in the upper 20s lower 30s. This should be the last of the colder air for a very long time, as we begin to warm up starting this afternoon. We expect to be in the upper 60s across the CSRA today, and that is just to start. As more warmth, and moisture enter the area we will see a build up of clouds, which should dominate the area starting Sunday.

The warm up we see should last all week long, with lows and highs being above average. Sadly skies will be partly cloudy for the most part, until we get into next weekend, where we expect showers. That should help finish off the last of the drought we still have in the CSRA.