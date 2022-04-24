As of 7PM Sunday- Another warm day in the CSRA with temperatures in the low 80s. It seems as though we cannot break out of them, seeing as how we have been consistent over the last few days. Because of this we no longer thing we will get to 90 Monday, but we do still anticipate it getting a little warmer in the mid to upper 80s. On the other hand our lows to start have been much cooler staying either on average or even a little bit below. It seems like staying close to average is how this weekend went, which is even nicer!

More clouds will move in on Monday as a cold front approaches the East Coast. This front will being us scattered storms from around 12PM-8PM Tuesday. Severe storms are not expected, but heavy rain is very possible.

The latter half of the week will be sunny, with next chance of rain not coming until the end of next weekend.