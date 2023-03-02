2 PM: Showers and a few thunderstorms are possible this afternoon with temperatures in the 70s. Showers decrease in coverage Thursday night, with temperatures bottoming out in the upper 50s.

A Vipir 6 Alert Day has been issued for Friday due to the potential for severe weather as a low pressure system and a trailing cold front impact the area. Damaging winds and an isolated tornado are possible, mainly across the northwest portions of the CSRA.

A Wind Advisory is in effect on Friday for our western counties from 7 a.m. through 11 p.m. Winds could gust up to 45 mph, which could result in fallen trees and a few power outages.

A Lake Wind Advisory is in effect for our eastern counties from 12 p.m. Friday through 7 a.m. Saturday for wind gusts up to 30 mph.

Temperatures fall back into the 70s for highs this weekend, along with abundant sunshine. Showers return to the forecast next week, with temperatures cooling down into the 60s during the second half of the week.