As of 4:30PM Friday: Another great day today in the CSRA! Temperatures were in the lower 80s, and skies were clear all day long. The warming trend we are in will continue through the weekend. We will see a slow rise through the 80s as we make it to Monday, where we will peak with 90 degrees and partly cloudy skies.

Heat and sunshine with a few clouds at times, is the main story for the entire week. There is one outlier on Tuesday, with a cold front bringing scattered showers, and a few isolated thunderstorms to the area. While that will cool us off, we should stay in 80s for much of the coming week.