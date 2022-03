As of 7am Friday: Sky is mostly clear with areas of light fog. Clouds increasing during the day with a few showers and storms beginning later this afternoon. A VIPIR 6 Alert Day has been issued for this evening into Saturday morning for the potential for strong to severe storms.

Saturday morning will be rainy and windy as a cold front moves through the 2 state. Gradually clearing during the afternoon but remaining windy with highs in the upper 70s.