As of 7am Wednesday: Sky is mostly sunny with temps in the upper 60s to low 70s. A VIPIR 6 Alert Day has been issued for today due to the dangerous heat and chance for severe storms. A excessive heat warning is in effect for our western lying counties in Georgia from 11am to 8pm. A heat advisory is in effect for everyone else in the CSRA from 11am until 8pm. Heat index values could reach to 110 or higher with highs in the low 100s. There is also a slight risk for severe storms during the afternoon. Storms could produce winds in excess of 60 mph and large hail.