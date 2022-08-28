As of 6:30PM Sunday- The sun was shining for us today and as a result we got to the lower 90s and upper 80s. The trough of low pressure to our south continues to trap the moisture. As a result we felt well into the 90s today, and even the lower 100s for some places with the heat index. The trough did end up creating a few heavy showers and a couple storms for our southern counties.

For the start of the work week, rain chances will be at 30% and will stay that way for the next several days. Highs will stay in the low 90s as well. This is a typical summertime pattern, with nothing out of the ordinary. By the end of the week though, our rain chances will increase slightly and temperatures will dip into the upper 80s.