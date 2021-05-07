A super forecast for Mom this weekend! – What to expect

High pressure will give us a lovely Mother’s Day weekend. We’ll see pleasant temperatures and a bit breezy at times. Highs Near 80 for Saturday and with Southwest winds Sunday, temperatures will move into the upper 80s. Things become unsettled next week, as we’ll see a number of disturbances coming our way with rain chances through the middle of the week and cooler temperatures.
Here’s your forecast:
Tonight: Clear and chilly. Low: 47
Saturday: Sunny and nice! High: 80
Saturday night: Mostly clear, warmer. High: 55
Mother’s Day Sunday: Mix of Sun & Clouds, warm and breezy. High: 87
Monday: Mostly cloudy, more humid with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms possible by late afternoon. High: 84 Rain chance: 40%