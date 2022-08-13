As of 6:30PM Saturday- A very sunny day today with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s, with much less humidity! Tomorrow, skies will be even sunnier and humidity will be lower. Temperatures will top off in the upper 80s to low 90s, and tomorrow morning will start out in the mid 60s. With no rain expected tomorrow you’ll be able to keep your weekend plans!

The tables turn for Monday, with another cold front approaching the CSRA. Scattered storms will be back in the forecast all week long as this front lingers in the area. We are under a marginal risk of severe weather for the Augusta and Aiken areas and northward. An isolated strong storm with gusty winds is possible, but widespread storms are not likely.

Temperatures will briefly climb to 92 degrees Monday, before dropping back into the upper 80s to finish out the week. This will be thanks to the clouds and rain each day in the forecast.