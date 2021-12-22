A Sunny Slide Into Christmas!

As of 7AM Wednesday: An above average but chilly start to the day in the CSRA. Temperatures were in the low 40s upper 30s, with cloudy skies. We did get a last dose of rain before our dry out, and rainfall totals were close to half an inch in the southern counties. We expect to be closer to average today, with temperatures in the low 60s upper 50s with plenty of sunshine.

That sunshine will last all the way into Christmas, where high pressure will circulate in more moisture and warmth from the gulf. That means warmer temperatures, but also cloudier skies. We will likely stay in the 70s from Christmas all the way into the middle of next week, when a cold front brings more showers.