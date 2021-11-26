A Sunny and Cool Day To Shop

As of 7AM Friday: Happy Black Friday! Conditions today couldn’t be better for your holiday shopping, with sunny skies, and mild temperatures. We started off today in the mid 50s as clouds and light showers came through, but now the skies are starting to clear up, and the sun is coming out. Temperatures today will stay below average, but at least staying in the 60s.

The weekend is shaping up to be cool and sunny, at least until Sunday afternoon, when another cold front will approach our area. Skies will become cloudy, but it is unlikely we will see any rain. Temperatures will also start to rise slowly but surely, and we could even see 70s by this time next week.