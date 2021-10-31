A Sunny And Closer To Average Start To Your Work Week

As of 6:30PM Sunday- Happy Halloween! This morning was great, with temperatures now in the low 50s with sunny skies. The sunshine stuck around for most of the day, with clouds returning in the early evening. We should see these guys stick around for a little while longer, but they wont impact our trick or treating tonight! We warmed up to the low 70s upper 60s this afternoon, and are cooling off as we speak. For trick-or-treating tonight, temperatures will be comfortable in the 60s, and won’t drop into the 50s until after 10PM. Kids will still need to wear a jacket or sweater though!

This week will start out sunny and warm, with temperatures around average. By the middle of the week, clouds will build and high temperatures will drop into the 60s. A possible cold wedge setup could end up dropping our highs all the way into the upper 50s by Friday. Lows will be in the low 40s, and some spots could see the 30s. There will also be a few showers around starting next weekend and continuing into next week. There is a lot of uncertainty still when it comes to both temperatures and rain chances. As of now, I’m keeping the rain chances between 20-30%.