As of 7:00AM Monday: It is a foggy day to start, with thin clouds overhead, temperatures are warm, and humidity is high. As we head into the afternoon, things will get warmer, a tad sunnier, and even a little rainy. We expect a few showers to pop up, and even a thunderstorm is possible. These will be short lived, and if they come through your area, they shouldn’t last much longer than 15 to 20 minutes. Have a side plan ready incase they come through, but your main plan can go as scheduled!

Temperatures are going to continue to warm throughout the weak, peaking on Wednesday and Thursday, in the mid to upper 90s. Humidity is also on the rise, but we should see an end to the heat and the moisture next weekend, when a cold front brings more storms and showers.