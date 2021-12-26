A Summer Day In Winter

As of 8AM Sunday: Its a very warm day in the CSRA starting off in the low 60s upper 50s. Its a mixed bag of clouds today, with some places seeing more while others see none. Either way its going to be a mostly sunny, to partly cloudy day today. Temperatures are going to be getting around 78 today, which is only 2 degrees cooler than our record high set in 2015.

This heat is going to continue for the rest of the week, but we will see some changes New Years Day, when showers return. This rain should clear up the last bit of abnormally dry conditions we have left.