As of 8AM Saturday: We’re singing the same song, just another verse. The tune goes a little something like this: hot, humid and a chance of isolated afternoon showers/storms. Highs today will be in the mid 90s with heat index values in the triple digits. Most of the moisture will stay east of the CSRA, but a stray shower cannot be ruled out with the heating of the day. Our best chance of more widespread rain comes on Monday. Have a great Saturday and stay cool!