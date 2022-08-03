As of 5PM Wednesday: Many storms and showers have popped up over the afternoon hours, and many of which became severe. There is still a threat for more storms to develop into severe storms, but for now they are just strong with frequent lightning. A lot of rain has fallen in many places with some seeing over 2 inches in just an hour, with even more on the way. These storms and showers aren’t likely to completely clear up until around 8pm.

There is another chance of strong storms tomorrow. The trough of low pressure is right over the CSRA creating a lot of lift, and with the moisture we have the potential to become fairly strong, even if they wont be as widespread as today.