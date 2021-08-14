A steamy Saturday with better rain chance Sunday…Tracking Fred. – Click here for the latest forecast

Our hot and humid days continue into Saturday as we’ll see Highs in the middle 90s with a Heat Index between 102-105 degrees. A little better chance of a late day thunderstorm as a weak cold front will slowly move in from the North. It will still be well to our North, however close enough for a late day storm or two. By Sunday the front sags more to the south and we’ll be picking up more moisture from Fred as it moves into the Gulf. More widespread showers and thunderstorms can be expected Sunday afternoon. With clouds and showers, we’ll see a High of 90…however humidity remains High.

Monday is a Vipir 6 Alert Day as we’ll start to see the effects of Fred across the CSRA. The path of the storm will be the main factor. The more in shifts to the West…the less of an impact…the more to the East the greater the impact and heavy rainfall. This will be a changing forecast, be sure to check out our Hurricane Tracker here on line and stay with News Channel 6 on air, on line and our social media platforms for the latest.

Here’s your forecast:

Tonight: Partly cloudy, muggy. Low: 75

Saturday: Partly sunny, hot and humid with a few late day storms. High: 96 Heat Index 102-105. Rain chance: 30%

Saturday night: Partly cloudy. Low: 74

Sunday: Partly sunny, hot and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High: 90 Rain chance: 50%

Vipir 6 Alert Day Monday: Scattered showers, areas of rain and thunderstorms. Some heavy rain possible. Rain totals 1″ – 3″ Breezy conditions. High: 84 Rain chance: 80%